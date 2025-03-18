Navajo Nation Council Calls for Continued Recognition of Code Talkers' Contributions

Details By Native News Online Staff March 18, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council expresses profound disappointment over the White House’s recent decision to remove articles acknowledging the military contributions of the Navajo Code Talkers from U.S. military websites. This action follows Executive Orders aimed at eliminating ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) policies across all federally funded agencies.

“The service of the Navajo Code Talkers secured victory in the Battle of Iwo Jima and in World War II. The Navajo Code Talkers earned their place in history through their courage and sacrifice, giving their lives in defense of this nation,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “Erasing their extraordinary contributions from formal military history is not only disrespectful, it is dishonorable.”

The Navajo Code Talkers developed an unbreakable code that safeguarded critical military communications, saving countless lives. Their ingenuity and bravery were instrumental in securing the United States’ future.

Addressing the White House’s DEI Executive Order, Speaker Curley emphasized that the Navajo Nation is not a racial group but a sovereign political entity. Its relationship with the federal government is based on treaties and trust responsibilities, not racial classification.

“The Navajo Nation Council is deeply concerned by being conflated into DEI initiatives that fail to recognize our unique political status,” Speaker Curley stated.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council is actively engaging with the administration to seek clarification on the decision to remove content honoring the Code Talkers and other Indigenous military contributions.

“The United States would not be the nation it is today without the bravery and service of the Navajo Nation Code Talkers. Their legacy is a cornerstone of American history, and it is essential that their contributions be honored and recognized, not just in military history, but as an enduring symbol of sacrifice and service that shaped the very future of this country,” said Speaker Curley.

The Navajo Nation Council remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers and ensuring their vital role in World War II is never forgotten.

