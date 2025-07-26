Navajo Nation Council Approves Delay of Nicotine Product Tax Implementation

Details By Levi Rickert July 26, 2025

On Tuesday, July 22, the 25th Navajo Nation Council unanimously passed Legislation No. 0050-25, delaying the implementation of the Nicotine and Electronic Smoking Products Tax until October 1, 2025. The extension allows the Navajo Tax Commission additional time to complete regulatory preparations, train staff, and lead public education efforts across the Navajo Nation.

“This legislation is about building a transparent and accountable system for administering new tax laws,” said Delegate Carl Slater, the bill's sponsor. “By delaying the effective date, we are ensuring that the necessary regulatory infrastructure is in place and that communities and enforcement agencies are fully informed before implementation begins. This is how we build trust in future revenue systems.”

Originally enacted through Resolution CO-47-24 on November 8, 2024, the tax applies a 22% rate to nicotine and electronic smoking products. It also increases existing taxes on other tobacco items, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, snuff, and twist tobacco.

Revenue generated from the tax will support the Office of Traditional Culture, as well as health initiatives led by the Department of Health in collaboration with traditional Navajo healer nonprofit organizations.

Legislation No. 0050-25 also includes several new provisions:

The Navajo Tax Commission must submit an implementation readiness report.

Educational materials must be distributed in both English and Navajo to all 110 chapters.

A revenue impact evaluation must be conducted six months after the tax takes effect.

The Council passed the legislation via consent agenda with a vote of 20-0. Once certified and delivered to the Office of the President and Vice President, President Buu Nygren will have up to 10 calendar days to review and take action on the resolution.

