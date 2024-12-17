Land Back: United Houma Nation Received Sacred Indian Mounds Back

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 17, 2024

The United Houma Nation, located in Houma, Louisiana, received two sacred mounds through through an Act of Donation signed on Friday, December 13, 2024. This monumental donation was generously made by L & R Realty, Inc., Lana & Brothers, LLC, and P & G Realty, with Mr. Mike Heck representing the donors. United Houma Nation Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the Nation.

The donated property includes two mounds historically used by Native American tribes for ceremonies, burials, and as high-ground refuges during floods. A 1978 archaeological report by the Environmental Protection Agency also identifies modern burial sites and significant artifacts on the land, further emphasizing its cultural and historical importance.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This donation aligns with the principles of the LAND BACK movement, a nationwide initiative focused on returning traditional Indigenous lands and cultural artifacts to Native communities.

Efforts to secure the Indian Mounds for the United Houma Nation date back to 2007, when the National Archaeological Society, in collaboration with local officials, sought to purchase the site. Although an agreement was not reached at the time, the property owners chose to withdraw it from the market. In the Fall of 2024, the corporate owners reengaged with the United Houma Nation, announcing their collective decision to return the land to the tribe.

“We are extremely grateful for this LAND BACK donation,” Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson said. “This sacred land holds deep cultural and historical significance for our people, and we look forward to preserving it as good stewards of the land.”

The United Houma Nation’s reacquisition of the Indian Mounds represents a powerful step forward in the ongoing efforts to restore Indigenous sovereignty and preserve cultural heritage.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter