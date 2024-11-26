Indian Affairs Announces Return of Jurisdiction to Skokomish Nation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 26, 2024

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs announced on Monday that the Department of the Interior has accepted the retrocession of partial criminal jurisdiction over the Skokomish Nation from the State of Washington. The Tribe collaborated with the State of Washington and the Department to reassume jurisdiction over specific crimes within its reservation boundaries.

“Jurisdiction over criminal matters is a fundamental part of a nation’s government. Restoring this jurisdiction to the Skokomish Nation is a significant act in support of Tribal sovereignty and self-governance,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) said. “This retrocession is part of our work under the Biden-Harris administration to give back what has been taken away from Tribes by the harmful policies of the past.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In 1953, Congress enacted Public Law 83-280 as part of its broader Termination Policy, aimed at undermining the sovereign existence of Indian Tribes. The law transferred criminal jurisdiction over Indian people on Indian lands from the federal government to certain states. Retrocession allows a state to return jurisdiction, enabling a Tribe to assume control through self-determination and self-governance.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Tessa M. Gorman applauded the Skokomish Nation’s determination to secure retrocession.

“We look forward to working with our law enforcement partners, the FBI, and the Skokomish Tribal Police Department, to further our collective mission of keeping the Skokomish Tribal community safe, prosecuting criminal conduct, and protecting the rights of its Tribal citizens." Gorman said.

The State of Washington retains partial criminal jurisdiction over the Skokomish Nation Reservation as provided in the Revised Code of Washington Section 37.12.010, including over offenses committed by non-Indians on Tribal land.

More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter