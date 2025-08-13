Twin Chickasaw Runners Anticipate Competing at Collegiate Level

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 13, 2025

Running track and cross-country takes grit, determination, endurance and perseverance — all characteristics of the Chickasaw people.

Two Chickasaw runners worked hard in high school to excel at the sport and now are racing to the next goal: college.

Last spring, twins Jessie and Mallory Foster-Anderson signed letters of intent to run track and cross-country at Mid-America Christian University, Oklahoma City.

Their scholarship offers are the result of seven years of hard work, competing in track and cross-country for Velma-Alma, Oklahoma, schools. The sisters started competing in track in the fifth grade and added cross-country in the sixth grade.

“I wasn’t that good. I ran a mile for the first time and wanted to quit,” Mallory said.

“We both thought we were going to quit,” Jessie added.

“But, we just kept going, and we got good at it, and then we just kept getting better and better and better,” Mallory said.

Mallory capped off her high school career with a top 20 ranking in the 2025 Class 2A girls cross-country 2-mile relay with a time of 13:15:54. Jessie logged a 12:48:53 and scored a seventh place finish in the state competition, which helped boost the Velma-Alma Comets to runners-up in the cross-country state meet.

Capturing the 2025 Class 2A State runner-up title was a repeat performance from the twins’ freshman and sophomore years.

Mallory said she enjoyed and embraced every moment of her high school journey of competition and team sports.

“It’s just one of those moments. You never get high school sports again,” she said.

“I think everybody should do a high school sport because it’s very fulfilling, and it teaches you discipline, time management and work ethic. Sports have always been really important to me,” Mallory said.

Running is hard and takes tremendous fortitude, particularly with cross-country runners who battle mud, rain, heat and other environmental factors while on the sometimes rocky, uneven course.

The twins attribute the ability to persevere through it all to their Chickasaw heritage, which they trace through their mother’s family.

“Without a doubt, 110%,” Jessie said.

“Our grandpa, Floyd Ingram, my mom’s dad, he and all his brothers and sisters ran track, and they were all fast. They were fast Natives. So, we got it from somewhere,” Mallory added.

The Chickasaw Foundation offers an athletic scholarship which honors their great uncle: The James Aaron Ingram Athletic Scholarship. The scholarship is for Chickasaw undergraduate students who are also involved in the school’s baseball, softball, golf, basketball or track program. James Ingram was a decorated three-sport athlete during his college years and also a member of the American Indian Hall of Fame and the Bacone Athletic Hall of Fame.

In addition, many of the Ingram siblings hold records for running at Marietta (Oklahoma) High School, said the twins’ mother Keshia (Ingram) Anderson.

Jessie, a two-time cross-country All-State runner, added she has always been driven to participate in sports and credits their coach, family and other runners for encouragement.

In track, Jessie runs the 2-mile relay and the open 2-mile. During her sophomore year, she ran the 2-mile relay, 2-mile run, mile run and the mile relay.

“We had a few college offers, and to sign with Mid-America is exciting,” Jessie said.

Both Mallory and Jessie are looking forward to their next chapter, starting college, moving to a new city and meeting new people.

“I want these to be the best four years in school until I have to go to work,” Mallory said. She plans to pursue a nursing degree, building upon years of vo-tech training.

“My aunt and grandma were CNAs, and I didn't really know what I wanted to be. I went to vo-tech, and it just ignited my passion. I’ve always wanted to take care of people,” she said.

“It’s hard, it’s challenging but it’s fulfilling, and I like doing hard things.”

Jessie plans to major in ministry and continue vocal performances.

Both young ladies are thankful for the Chickasaw Nation’s support in pursuing their academic and sports goals. Support through scholarships, Chickasaw Honor Club and services like the clothing grant are appreciated by the sisters.

“That really helps a lot, and the (scholarships are) helping to pay for college. You can tell our nation really wants to help and support their student-athletes.”

They also appreciate the media team sharing their accomplishments in the Chickasaw Times and through social media.

“The Chickasaw Nation always wants to mention and support their athletes and student athletes,” Mallory said.

Jessie and Mallory are the daughters of Keshia and Clinton Anderson. They have two younger sisters Emma and Klara Anderson.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher