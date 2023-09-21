The Rise of Indigenous Doulas

Details By Jenna Kunze September 08, 2023

Indigenous women in Washington state are 8.5 times more likely than white women to die during pregnancy or within a year after. Indigenous doulas are working to reverse this trend by providing culturally competent care and hope to Indigenous mothers.

