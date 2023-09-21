The Rise of Indigenous Doulas

- Details
- By Jenna Kunze
-
Indigenous women in Washington state are 8.5 times more likely than white women to die during pregnancy or within a year after. Indigenous doulas are working to reverse this trend by providing culturally competent care and hope to Indigenous mothers.
The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.