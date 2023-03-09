Patrice H. Kunesh Confirmed as Administration for Native Americans Commissioner

Details By Native News Online Staff March 09, 2023

President Joe Biden's nominee Patrice H. Kunesh for Commissioner of the Administration for Native Americans (ANA) was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 by a 57-35 vote.

The ANA is a program office within the United States Department of Health and Human Services. ANA works to promote self-sufficiency and economic opportunity for Native Americans by providing funding for community-based projects, training, and technical assistance to eligible Tribal Nations and Native organizations.

Kunesh, a Standing Rock Lakota descendant, is an attorney and policy advocate who has led a career in public service at tribal, state, and federal levels.

Kunesh's nomination has been stalled in the Senate since last June when she was nominated by President Biden. Earlier this week the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and USET SPF called for the Senate to confirm Kunesh in press releases.

“Patrice understands that investing in tribal communities is essential to helping them achieve self-sufficiency and prosperity," Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians said in the press release. "Her commitment to Native language preservation, social and economic development, and understanding of how best to use federal funds will be valuable if confirmed to this important role."

“Patrice is a well-known advocate for the rebuilding of Tribal Nations and our economies,” said USET SPF President, Chief Kirk Francis in a press release. “From her establishment of the Center for Indian Country Development to her service as Deputy Solicitor, to her extensive legal career, she has worked tirelessly to advance Tribal self-governance and economic development in Indian Country.

More Stories Like This

RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support fromand the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.