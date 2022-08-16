Commerce Department Invests $1M to Support Construction of Tribal Health Center on Rocky Boy Reservation

The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced it will direct a $1 million grant to the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana for a health center.

The project—funded by the American Rescue Plan—will provide infrastructure to support construction of the health center, which will deliver critical healthcare and related workforce development services to the tribal community.

The grant is expected to create 14 jobs and generate $58,845 in private investment, according to grantee estimates provided to the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“For too long Montana Tribes have lacked access to health care services and infrastructure,” U.S. Senator John Tester (D-MT) said in a statement. “The construction of the Rocky Boy Health Center will not only provide the Chippewa Cree Tribe with access to critical care right in their backyard, but will create local jobs and generate critical private investments to boost the local economy. Projects like these are what the American Rescue Plan was all about.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program, which allocates $100 million in funding specifically to support the needs of tribal governments and Indigenous communities to develop and execute economic development projects they need to recover from the pandemic and build economies for the future.

