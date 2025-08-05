fbpx
BREAKING: Four Dead After Plane Crash on Navajo Nation

Tags

Details

Four people are dead after a medical transport plane crashed at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday on the Navajo Nation in Chinle.

According to a public statement by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, the plane was en route to pick up a patient.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic plane crash near the Chinle Airport, which claimed the lives of four medical personnel who were non-local," Nygren wrote. "These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others, and their loss is felt deeply across the Navajo Nation ... Our prayers are with the families of those on the plane as investigations continue. May the Creator bring comfort and strength in the days ahead for the friends and families involved. "

The names of the deceased have not been released.

This is a developing story. 

