Sen. Murkowski to Hold Field Hearing in Alaska on Salmon Decline in State

Details By Native News Online Staff November 09, 2023

On Friday, November 10, 2023, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Vice Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (SCIA), will a Committee field oversight hearing in Bethel, Alaska on “The Impact of the Historic Salmon Declines on the Health and Well-Being of Alaska Native Communities along Arctic, Yukon, and Kuskokwim Rivers.”

Testimony will be provided by the following witnesses invited by the Committee:

THE HONORABLE THADDEUS TIKIUN, JR., Chairperson, Association of Village Council Presidents, Bethel, AK

THE HONORABLE BRIAN RIDLEY, Chief/Chairman, Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks, AK

MR. JONATHAN SAMUELSON, Chair, Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, Bethel, AK

MS. KARMA ULVI, Chair, Yukon Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, Fairbanks, AK

MR. DAN WINKELMAN, President and Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Bethel, AK

MS. NICOLE BORROMEO, Executive Vice President, Alaska Federation of Natives, Anchorage, AK

MS. TISHA NEVIQ’AQ KUHNS, Vice President of Land and Natural Resources, Calista Corporation, Anchorage, AK

MR. CHARLES MENADELOOK, Subsistence Director, Kawerak, Inc., Nome, AK

The field hearing will begin at 1:00 p.m. AKST on Friday, November 10, 2023. The field hearing will be followed by a public listening session. Members of the public who want to provide comments during the listening session will have an opportunity to sign up onsite. A webcast link to watch the events will be available here. Radio broadcast is planned to be available on Bethel’s KYUK 640 AM and 90.3 FM.

WHERE: Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC)

700 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy, Bethel, AK

WHEN: Friday, November 10, 2023, on conclusion of both SCIA field hearing and listening session, at approximately 5:30 p.m. AKST

