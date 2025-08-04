United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) Honors Street Legal Industries with Small Business Award for Excellence in Environmental Cleanup

Details By Native News Online Staff August 04, 2025

Street Legal Industries, headquartered in Oak Ridge and owned by the Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama, has been honored with the prestigious Small Business Award from United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR). The award recognizes the company’s exceptional contributions to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) environmental cleanup efforts. The announcement was made during UCOR’s 2025 Small Business Awards Ceremony, which celebrates companies that have significantly advanced DOE’s mission on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

Street Legal earned the award for its successful completion of a technically complex, competitively awarded construction project. The company provided critical environmental support services while working collaboratively with local labor and DOE stakeholders.

“This award is a tribute to the hard work and resilience of our entire team, especially our partners in the local union labor force whose skill and dedication were instrumental in completing this complex scope of work safely and efficiently,” said Pat Bisese, President of Street Legal Industries. “It also reflects the strong collaboration we’ve had with DOE throughout the project, from planning to execution. Earning this recognition in our home community of Oak Ridge makes it all the more meaningful. We’re proud to support the Department’s mission and to contribute to a cleaner, safer future.”

Street Legal was recently acquired by the Poarch Creek Indians of Atmore, Alabama, a Tribal nation that owns and operates more than 40 diverse businesses across the United States and the Caribbean. Stephanie Bryan, Chair and CEO of the Poarch Creek Indians, shared her pride in the company’s accomplishments, stating, “It is extremely gratifying for us, as a Tribal nation, to have one of our companies play a pivotally important role in this large and complex environmental cleanup project for the U.S. Department of Energy. We commend the dedicated team at Street Legal for their superlative work and congratulate them on this recognition.”

UCOR—the Department of Energy’s lead cleanup contractor in Oak Ridge—selected award recipients based on their performance, safety record, innovation, and collaboration in executing mission-critical projects. Street Legal has been a consistent contributor to DOE’s Oak Ridge Environmental Management mission since 2000.

