Interior Department Approves Expansion of Rosebud Coal Mine in Montana

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert August 05, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Interior has approved a mining plan modification for the Rosebud Mine located in Rosebud and Treasure counties, Montana. The decision authorizes the extraction of approximately 33.75 million tons of federal coal, extending the mine’s operational life through 2039.

This approval, issued by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), represents the second-largest federal coal mine expansion approved since the start of the second Trump administration.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, whose reservation lies just south of the Rosebud Coal Mine, has actively opposed continued expansion of coal mining in the area. Their concerns revolve around water degradation, air and climate impacts, cultural and ecological damage, and the protection of tribal sovereignty and future sustainability.

In Decbember 2023, the Montana Supreme Court blocked an expansion of the Rosebud Mine, which supplies coal to the Colstrip power plant. In its ruling, the court vacated an eight-year-old permit that would have allowed the company to extract 12 million tons of coal from a section of the mine in southeastern Montana.

The decision centers on environmental concerns related to water quality impacts on the East Fork of Armells Creek—an intermittent stream that ultimately feeds into the Yellowstone River. The Montana Environmental Information Center and the Sierra Club challenged the permit, arguing that mining operations in a 49-acre parcel known as AM4, located in Area B of the mine, would significantly increase salinity levels in the creek. This, they contended, would impair one of the stream’s designated beneficial uses: supporting aquatic life.

The expansion is expected to sustain over 300 jobs and contribute significantly to Montana’s economy. Coal from the Rosebud Mine supplies the nearby Colstrip and Rosebud power plants, which together have a generation capacity exceeding 1,500 megawatts—enough to power more than one million homes. The continued operation of the mine supports regional energy reliability and affordability.

Federal royalties from the expanded operations are projected to exceed $9 million annually.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher