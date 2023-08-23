Biden Visits Maui After Wildfires: What Hawaiians Are Saying About It

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg August 23, 2023

President Joe Biden traveled to Maui, Hawai‘i on Monday, two weeks after deadly wildfires broke out across multiple islands, destroying countless structures and killing more than 100 people.

“The American people stand with you,” he said in a White House statement to survivors of the wildfire, standing alongside Democratic Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, and the Hawaii Congressional Delegation. “For as long as it takes, we’re going to be with you.”

Biden pointed to his left, where stood a 150-year-old banyan tree, which was there in the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i, that has stood for generations as a sacred spot of exceptional significance.

“Today, it’s burned, but it’s still standing. The tree survived for a reason. I believe it’s a powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis. And for as long as it takes, we're going to be with you, the whole country will be with you,” Biden said.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We will be respectful of these sacred grounds and the traditions that rebuild the way the people of Maui want to build, not the way others want to build.”

But the Star-Advertiser warned Biden before he came to Maui that “a warm welcome may not be assured for Biden in some circles on Maui,” because of frustrations from survivors over applying for federal FEMA aid — many lost the government ID’s and paperwork FEMA requires for aid to the flames.

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D) who co-chairs the Legislature’s Native Hawaiian Caucus, told the Star-Advertiser that the failure of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands “to fulfill its obligation to build homes for the remaining 28,700 Native Hawaiians on the wait list” along with an apparent “lack of meaningful action since then-President Bill Clinton signed legislation in 1993 apologizing for the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom 100 years earlier,” both contribute to efforts on social media discouraging Native Hawaiians from applying for much-needed aid. “They’re trying to tap into that anger and frustration and stress,” he added.

Here’s what people in Hawai‘i are saying about Biden's recent trip to Maui:

Lynwood Hale: Mahalo Akua for an Empathetic President.

Kalani Santana: Please President….Keep your words and continue to help as much as you can! Mahalo.

Luka Kahele: Keep Lahaina lands in lahaina’s hands.

Punawai: Mahalo President for coming to Maui.

Mapuana Lee: People of Lahaina do not sell your property. Your land is worth more than your house. You will get to rebuild. I believe President Biden is good on his words.

Robert Yokoyama: There is so much cynicism and negativity in politics. I just hope he is sincere in his promise to Maui.

Komaki Masaaki Alahuapo’o: “Nobody wants to get sick from the compromised water supply filled to the brim with pfas forever chemicals.” He really doesn't have a clue at all.

Biden acknowledged the long road ahead for the island but reiterated that the federal government will continue to assist in recovery, sheltering, and rebuilding efforts for a long time.





More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter