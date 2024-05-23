University of Minnesota and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Collaborate to Develop Free Indigenous Education for All Online Course

Details By Native News Online Staff May 23, 2024

The University of Minnesota's College of Education and Human Development (CEHD) today announced it has been awarded a $1,155,000 grant from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) to develop and offer an Indigenous Education for All online course free to the public.

The grant emerged from the SMSC’s Understand Native Minnesota campaign to improve the Native American narrative in the state. When SMSC reached out to CEHD to support its efforts, the College was grateful and quick to be of service. CEHD’s work on this project aligns with the recommendations of the 2023 Towards Recognition and University-Tribal Healing (TRUTH) report, which advised steps for the University of Minnesota community to be in better relations with Indigenous peoples.

“We are honored to partner with Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to increase Minnesota’s understanding of Native life and practices across the region,” said CEHD Dean Michael Rodriguez. “This project is supported by CEHD’s mission to contribute to a just and sustainable future through engagement with local and global communities to enhance human learning and development across the lifespan.”

This project was inspired by the success of the University of Alberta’s highly regarded Indigenous Canada course. This new course aims to increase awareness and knowledge of Tribal Nations in Minnesota, their history and traditions, as well as contemporary Tribal life and governance. The primary target audiences are K-12 educators, school administrators, high school students, and student families.

“Our tribe’s goal is to improve the narrative taught in classrooms about Native peoples, which is too often incomplete or inaccurate,” SMSC Chairman Cole Miller said. “We are glad to provide this grant to the University of Minnesota to develop this online course to offer all Minnesotans – and students especially – a reliable, accurate introduction to the history, cultures and modern experiences of Native Americans here in Minnesota.”

Cassie Scharber, assistant dean of online and professional education and associate professor of learning technologies, and George Veletsianos, professor of learning technologies, are leading the development of the online course. They will be guided and supported by a community advisory council and a curriculum committee that consists of Indigenous education experts and leaders, knowledge keepers and content experts, curriculum designers, learning technologists, and others.

The free online course is expected to launch by mid-2025.

