TCJ Student Announces Tribal College Student Art & Film Contest Winners

Details By Native News Online Staff May 01, 2025

Two students making waves in Indigenous art and filmmaking were honored this week as winners of the 2025 Tribal College Journal (TCJ) Student Art and Film Contest.

Odo Ishkiin, a full-time student at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, took top honors in the cover art category. His piece, Sho-Ban Proud, will be featured on the cover of this year’s TCJ Student edition, which runs as an insert in the Tribal College Journal’s fall issue.

Originally from Portland and a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Ishkiin’s heritage also connects to the Shoshone, Bannock, and Blackfeet tribes. His work merges traditional tribal symbolism with modern streetwear aesthetics, creating a bridge between ancestral narratives and contemporary expression.

His win came after a tough selection process, said Tribal College Journal editor Bradley Shreve, who noted the staff saw many standout works during the AIHEC Student Conference in Rapid City. Still, Ishkiin’s art emerged as a clear favorite.

In the film category, Melissa Trombley, a student at Blackfeet Community College in Browning, Montana, was recognized for her documentary Reconnecting with Our Ways.

The self-taught filmmaker’s project explores Blackfeet cultural practices, from hide tanning and archery to buffalo processing. Trombley, who returned to her community after time away, says the project reflects her personal journey of cultural reconnection and healing.

“My love for filmmaking started ages ago but resurfaced with a course at Blackfeet Community College,” Trombley said in a press release. “I want to keep telling stories through Indigenous eyes — in all kinds of genres.”

Trombley’s film will be showcased on tribalcollegejournal.org and she’ll also debut the work at the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival in Richmond, Virginia, later this year.

The TCJ Student publication is part of Tribal College Journal, which serves as a creative outlet for students attending Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) across the country.

These schools, 34 accredited institutions and three in development, play a vital role in offering culturally relevant higher education opportunities to more than 100,000 Native students and community members annually.

