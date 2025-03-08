Some of Fired Haskell Employees Brought Back as Adjunct Instructors

Haskell Indian Nations University is rehiring some of the employees that were abruptly fired on Friday, February 14, 2025 back as adjunct instructors.

“Haskell President Dr. Francis (Frank) Arpan confirmed the reinstatement stating that the university has arranged for affected instructors to finish the semester under adjunct contracts,” Haskell’s Student Government Association (SGA) said in a statement.

The instructors are expected to resume teaching this coming week.

The rehiring only applies to instructors. Other employees, including cafeteria workers and custodians were not included in this decision, according to the statement.

“The university acknowledges the difficult circumstances faced by all affected staff and is continuing to explore solutions where possible,” SGA’s statement continued.

Nearly 40 Haskell employees—including instructors, multiple coaches, administrative staff, custodial workers, and others—were abruptly terminated on February 14. Their pay ceased immediately, and their benefits were set to expire within 30 days. The layoffs affected approximately a quarter of Haskell’s 150-member workforce.

Those fired at Haskell were part of the termination of federal probationary employees who were probationary employees—those with less than two years of service.

Haskell, located in Lawrence, Kansas, has been significantly affected by the reinstatement of Schedule F, a Trump-era policy that reclassifies certain federal positions, simplifying the process of employee termination.

Some 34 classes were left without instructors as the result of the abrupt firings.

Getting information from Haskell Indian Nations University administrators is limited to being directed to contact the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) in Washington, D.C. The BIE is operated within the authority of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“Haskell Indian Nations University remains focused on providing quality education and supporting its students. We do not comment on personnel matters.” Jennifer Bell, BIE spokesperson said to Native News Online in an email.

