Sitting Bull College Receives $75,000 for Scholarship Endowment

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 26, 2025

Sitting Bull College (SBC) has received a generous $75,000 donation from Starion Bank of Mandan, North Dakota, in support of its Scholarship Endowment. SBC President Dr. Tomi Kay Phillips accepted the contribution on behalf of the college.

The donation comes as part of Sitting Bull College’s ongoing Scholarship Endowment Campaign, which launched on December 1, 2024. The campaign aims to raise $16 million by 2030, with an annual fundraising goal of $3 million or more over the next six years.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On December 2, 2024, Dr. Phillips met with Starion Bank CEO Craig Larson and Chief Banking Officer Lee Weisbeck (Region 1) to strengthen ties and discuss the importance of supporting SBC students. During the meeting, Dr. Phillips emphasized the critical role scholarships play in helping students access quality education while upholding the college’s mission.

Sitting Bull College is fully accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Institutions of Higher Education. The college offers certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees in specialized fields, and master’s degrees in Environmental Science, Curriculum and Design, and Business Administration.

Approximately 90% of SBC students rely on financial aid. Scholarships and grants not only help students afford education but also contribute to the regional economy, as students spend more locally while attending SBC.

The college serves a diverse student body, with 91% identifying as Native American, 8% as white, and 1% as Black or African American. The average student age is 30. Additionally, 75% of SBC graduates remain on the Standing Rock Reservation after completing their studies, while 25% settle outside North Dakota. The college is home to students from 17 Native American tribes.

Sitting Bull College continues to expand educational opportunities for students while fostering community growth and economic development through its scholarship initiatives.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter