Shił Nahólne’: Literary Arts and Oral Stories Symposium 2025 Announces New Navajo Nation Poet Laureate

Details By Native News Online Staff April 24, 2025

On April 17–18, 2025, in honor of National Poetry Month, the BFA Creative Writing Program at Navajo Technical University (NTU) and the Navajo Nation Poet Laureate Committee hosted the third annual Creative Writing Symposium at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. This event celebrated the richness of literary arts—poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and scriptwriting—as well as the diverse talents of artists, scholars, elders, and storytellers within our community.

A highlight of this year’s symposium was the announcement of the new Navajo Nation Poet Laureate. Congratulations to Matthew Jake Skeets, who will serve as Poet Laureate for 2025–2027. During a heartfelt ceremony, inaugural Laureate Luci Tapahonso, current Laureate Dr. Laura Tohe, and NTU Arts & Humanities faculty presented Skeets with an NTU robe and commemorative plaque. This gesture honored his literary contributions and underscored the vital role of creative writing and oral storytelling in fostering personal growth, cultural expression, and community connection.

Jake Skeets holds an MFA in Poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts. He is the acclaimed author of Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers, and recipient of the National Poetry Series award, the Kate Tufts Discovery Award, the American Book Award, and the Whiting Award. A proud member of the Navajo Nation, Skeets currently teaches at the University of Oklahoma. Learn more about his work at www.jakeskeets.com.

On the second day of the symposium, Dr. Elmer Guy opened with remarks reflecting on his personal journey with NTU, dating back to his tenure as president of the former Crownpoint Institute of Technology (CIT). He emphasized the profound social and economic impact of such events and their alignment with NTU’s mission and outreach. Dr. Casmir Agbaraji, Dean of Undergraduate Studies, and Dr. Colleen Bowman, Provost, also shared remarks, offering words of encouragement and appreciation.

The bilingual symposium featured presentations in English and Diné, along with other Native languages. Regional writers and rising singer-songwriters—including Tanaya Winder, of Southern Ute, Pyramid Lake Paiute, Diné, and Duckwater Shoshone heritage—highlighted the powerful, healing nature of storytelling in Indigenous cultures and traditions.

The 2025 Shił Náhólne’: Literary Arts and Oral Stories Symposium, hosted by Navajo Technical University’s BFA Creative Writing Program, the Navajo Nation Poet Laureate Committee, and the School of Arts & Humanities, brought together a vibrant lineup of storytellers, artists, educators, and students to celebrate Indigenous creativity and cultural storytelling.

Esteemed creatives—including songwriter and musician Hataałii, writer and director Billy Luther, acclaimed poet Hershman John, singer and performer Talibah Begay, and costume designer Asa Benally—shared personal stories and the artistic practices that shape their work. Through candid conversations, they offered practical insights and creative strategies for navigating the challenges of artistic expression.

The symposium reinforced NTU’s commitment to academic excellence and support for emerging voices in the literary and creative arts. NTU BFA students showcased original poems and short stories alongside guest speakers, engaging visiting high school students from To’Hajiilee Community School and the Cuba Independent School District. Among the student presenters was Tamara June Yazzie, a student in the Early Childhood Multicultural Education program, who shared her grandmother’s stories, aiming to inspire young readers and writers through intergenerational storytelling.

Storytelling was honored as a powerful form of healing—"medicine" that offers comfort, guidance, and connection. The event also welcomed Navajo language and culture educators, literature instructors, and language arts teachers. Joe Kee, Associate Professor at UNM–Gallup, delivered a resonant presentation titled “Hodílzingo Oodááł — Walking in Reverence,” which emphasized Diné philosophy and the importance of living harmoniously with the natural world.

This year's symposium was a dynamic gathering of artists, writers, educators, and community members. NTU is proud to have hosted such an inspiring event and looks forward to welcoming even more voices in the years to come. Together, we continue to foster creativity, cultural preservation, and meaningful dialogue through the literary and oral arts.

