Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Citizen Kevin Leonard Named Director of MSU's Native American Institute

Michigan State University (MSU) has named Kevin Leonard as the permanent director of the Native American Institute (NAI), effective August 1, 2024.

Leonard, who has served as interim director since October 2022, was appointed due to his extensive expertise, dedication, and innovative vision to advance NAI’s mission of fostering partnerships between MSU and Native American communities.

Leonard’s appointment as interim director came from former MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff, who recognized his experience and commitment to building meaningful relationships with Native communities as essential to NAI’s future success.

Leonard is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and his personal and professional experiences have positioned him as a trusted liaison between MSU and Michigan’s 12 federally recognized Tribes.

One of Leonard’s key accomplishments as interim director was leading the institute’s transition from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources to the Office of University Outreach and Engagement (UOE).

During this transition, Leonard initiated listening sessions with Tribal leaders and partners across the state to better understand their needs and strengthen NAI’s role as a supportive resource. His work has paved the way for deeper engagement with Michigan’s Native communities.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Kevin’s transition from interim director to a permanent leadership role,” said Kwesi Brookins, vice provost for UOE. “His professional experience and personal affiliations will continue to renew relationships with American Indian Tribes, communities, and partners throughout Michigan.”

In addition to his work within MSU, Leonard has collaborated with state organizations like the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and MSU Libraries. One notable initiative, the Michigan Indian Boarding School Research Initiative, grants up to three members from each of Michigan’s federally recognized Tribes access to MSU’s electronic research databases.

“I’m honored to continue serving the Native Nations throughout our state as director of NAI,” Leonard said. “I have dedicated much of my professional career to establishing and nurturing partnerships with Tribal communities and look forward to sustaining those relationships both on and off campus.”

A proud MSU alumnus, Leonard holds three degrees from the university, including a doctorate and a master’s in adult and lifelong education, as well as a bachelor’s degree in hospitality business. Beyond his work at NAI, Leonard is actively involved in MSU’s Native American Faculty and Staff Association (EAGLE) and serves on the Native American Advisory Council for the Michigan Diversity Council. He also holds leadership roles as an elected official on the Holt Public Schools’ Board of Trustees and as the Delhi Township Parks Commissioner.

As Leonard takes on this new role, he brings not only academic expertise but also a deep commitment to renewing and strengthening MSU’s relationships with Native American communities across Michigan. His leadership will continue to guide the NAI in providing valuable resources, support, and engagement for the state’s Indigenous populations.

