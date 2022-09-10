Princeton University to Provide Financial Assistance to Students Whose Families Earn Less Than $100K

Princeton University announced on Thursday it is expanding financial assistance to undergraduate students whose household income is less than $100,000. They will not have to pay anything to attend the university.

In the announcement, Princeton University said:

“Most families whose annual income is less than $100,000 will pay nothing for tuition, room and board, up from the previous $65,000 annual income level. Roughly 1,500 Princeton undergraduates are expected to receive this level of aid — more than 25% of the undergraduate student body.”

This shift in financial assistance and policy was made to attract students from all backgrounds, including Native American students who are not able to afford the cost to attend Princeton University.

“One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it. These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate,” Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber said.

Full details are here. President Eisgruber gives an overview of the changes in this video.

