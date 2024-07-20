Pikes Peak State Announces First Nations Promise to Cover Costs for Native Students

Details By Native News Online Staff July 20, 2024

Pikes Peak State College, located in Colorado Springs, Colo., is introducing a new Promise Program focused on Native American students in the Pikes Peak region. First Nations Promise is a last-dollar grant that will cover direct costs and offer academic coaching for Native students who attend Pikes Peak State. The press is invited to the press conference announcing the launch of First Nations Promise on Thursday, July 25 at 2pm in the Learning Commons of PPSC’s Centennial Campus (5675 S Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO). The First Nations Promise Program is designed for members of federally recognized American Indian tribes residing in El Paso, Teller, or Elbert counties. The funding can be applied to direct costs like tuition and student fees. Academic coaches will work closely with First Nations Promise scholars to offer resources that support students in their time at PPSC.

“We recognized Pikes Peak State College is uniquely suited to support our Native American community,” said Dr. Lance Bolton, President of Pikes Peak State College. “By adapting and modifying our existing Promise Programs – proven tools in increasing college-going rates – we have created the PPSC First Nations Promise. It will remove barriers, provide greater educational access, and ultimately create positive impacts for the Native American communities in the Pikes Peak Region.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022, there are over 13,000 persons in El Paso County that identify as Native Americans. Nearly 30% of the Native Americans living in El Paso County live below the poverty line and only about 50% graduate from high school. PPSC’s vision is to offer affordable excellence in higher education. This program ensures Native Americans in Colorado Springs are actively invited to pursue and complete their academic and career interests.

“This promise represents our commitment to honoring the rich cultural heritage of First Nations students and their belonging in this community.” says Vice President of Student Services, Roberto Garcia.

Funding for this grant comes from two foundations committed to equipping the people of Colorado with the tools they need for self-sufficiency. The Dakota Foundation is committed to gifting $50,000 per year for the next five years toward First Nations Promise. This generous contribution is coupled with a $250,000 commitment from the Daniels Fund, bringing the total funding to half a million dollars.

Please join us on Thursday, July 25th for a press conference to learn more. The press conference will be held in the Learning Commons (A200) at PPSC’s Centennial Campus at 2pm. The community is invited to learn more at pikespeak.edu/first-nations.

