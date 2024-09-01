Nearly 2,000 Native American Students Received Full Circle Scholarships from the American Indian College Fund

Details By Native News Online Staff September 01, 2024

The American Indian College Fund (College Fund) announced on Friday its largest Full Circle scholarship cohort ever, with nearly 2,000 Native students receiving awards.

In total, students from 249 tribes from throughout Indian County received the awards. They are pursuing more than 450 majors at every level from associate to doctorate degrees.

The Full Circle Scholarship Program is open to any Native American U.S. citizen who is an enrolled member or descendant of an enrolled member of a state or federally recognized tribe. Applicants must have a minimum 2.0 grade point average, and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

This year’s Full Circle scholars are using their scholarship awards to attend 34 tribal colleges and universities and 345 mainstream institutions. The median award amount per scholar is $3,900. The College Fund is preparing thousands more scholarships for tribal colleges and universities to disburse to their awardees this fall.

The College Fund accepts online scholarship applications on a rolling basis each year beginning on February 1. Students are encouraged to apply by May 31 to receive priority consideration. To learn more, visit http://collegefund.org/scholarships.

