Monday Morning: (August 25, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff August 25, 2025

Summer is a busy season filled with activity. Whether attending traditional ceremonies, taking part in powwows, or spending time with relatives and friends, our days are full and meaningful.

Here are three stories you may have missed this weekend:

With Back-to-School Underway, Pediatric Group Splits from Feds on COVID-19 Vaccines

As students across the country return to school, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., face off amid a litany of changes in the federal government’s vaccine policies.

Earlier this week, the AAP released recommendations for young children to be vaccinated for COVID-19, marking the first time in 30 years the organization has broken with the federal government’s recommendations. In May, under the direction of Kennedy, the CDC removed its recommendation that all children 6 months and older get COVID-19 shots. On Tuesday, Kennedy commented on the AAP’s stance, pointing to the organization’s donor base, which includes the makers of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Native American Assemblymember Ramos Slams Colleague Over Tribal Redistricting Comments

Clearly angered, Ramos questioned where that concern was during the historical violence and displacement suffered by Native communities in California.

“When you start to exploit the history in the state of California for your own gain, it [is] the same tactics used when this land was stolen and murdered people of our culture to get it…you should be ashamed of yourself to bring in the history, because we all know in these chambers the atrocities, the genocide and the blood shed, and the bones that [are] still in the archives of many institutions in this state who still call our remains of our ancestors trophies,” Ramos said.

