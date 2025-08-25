Kaala's Village Breaks Ground in Lodge Grass

Details By Native News Online Staff August 25, 2025

Beneath the expansive Montana sky, the Mountain Shadow Association (MSA) marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking of Kaala’s Village—a visionary family healing center inspired by Apsáalooke values, community resilience, and grassroots leadership.

The event, hosted by Pastor Wayne Gentry of FCIBC and MSA Board Secretary, began with a heartfelt blessing and a tribute to Tiffany Dabney, the late First Lady of Lodge Grass. Tribal leaders, local organizations, philanthropic partners, and community members came together to celebrate a moment seven years in the making. Mayor Quincy Dabney reflected on the long road from the Raising Places initiative to this point, calling the occasion “the first step in creating a space for connection, growth and opportunity for our beloved Lodge Grass families.”

Casaja Fritzler, MSA Board Member, shared the organization’s origin story—how, in 2017, a group of determined families set out to reimagine Lodge Grass. What started with simple conversations around a fire pit grew into the transformation of the Little Brown Church into the Lodge Grass Family Community Center. That journey, she said, was fueled by faith and perseverance.

“Like it promises in the book of Isaiah—peace will be your governor and well-being your ruler,” Fritzler shared.

MSA Board President Beth Howe-Yarlott, speaking on behalf of the Recovery Community Center, emphasized that the road to healing must be walked together.

“Our center is built on restorative justice and the belief that families deserve the opportunity to heal together,” she said. Kaala’s Village will build on that mission—supporting emotional, social, and economic recovery to help break cycles of trauma and addiction.

The Little Chickadee Learning Lodge was also honored as a sanctuary for early childhood healing. With trauma-informed care and nurturing educators, the Lodge is helping young children grow in a space where they are loved, seen, and empowered to thrive.

The celebration highlighted the essential contributions of Highland Services and Great Adventure Academy—two key partners helping to create not just physical structures but lasting legacy. John Lester of Highland Services announced that critical infrastructure—water, sewer, electricity, and roads—has been completed, connecting Kaala’s Village to the center of Lodge Grass.

“We’ve prayed for you every day and we’ll continue to pray as you rebuild this city from the ground up,” Lester said. He was joined by his sons, representing the wider network of neighbors who believe in the transformation of Lodge Grass.

Julie Yarlott, MSA Board Member, introduced Great Adventure Academy, which is equipping local parents, relatives, and young leaders to become trades instructors for high school students.

“These aren’t just jobs. They’re callings,” said one of the builders. “As we raise walls and pour concrete, we’re also raising up mentors—builders who speak the language of resilience and carry the heartbeat of this community in every nail they drive.”

These partnerships are laying the foundation for Our Children’s House, a future hub where vocational skills are passed down from one generation to the next.

MSA Board Member Gaynell Real Bird spoke passionately about the heart of the initiative: the Children’s House.

“It is a promise to our children that they will be seen, heard and nurtured,” she said. Designed with input from tribal elders and caregivers, the Children’s House will provide a culturally grounded, safe space for children whose families are in recovery.

“When we invest in our children, we invest in the future of our people.”

Bryan Singer, MSA Board Treasurer and program director for the state Indian Country Economic Development, offered a powerful call to action.

“Healing and growth don’t come from handouts. They come when we take responsibility,” he said. Referencing both biblical wisdom and Apsáalooke warrior traditions, Singer encouraged the community to “burn the ships”— to commit fully to transformation and leave behind cycles of dysfunction.

“We’re not waiting for outside help. We are the help. We are the leaders. We are the change.”

The event culminated in a joyful dedication. Children gathered with shovels to symbolically plant seeds of hope, as music filled the air and butterflies, kites, and hand drums rose over the hillside. Pastor Wayne closed the ceremony by encouraging families to write messages of love and gratitude on butterfly cards and invited them to explore future opportunities at Kaala’s Village.

Guests stayed for a community picnic and a Preschool Roundup at the Little Chickadee Learning Lodge, where families received enrollment information and early childhood resources.

Kaala’s Village—named after the Crow word for “grandmother”—will provide housing, recovery services, early education, and workforce training. It is designed to be a place where families won’t just survive—but truly thrive.

To learn more or support the project, visit Kaala’s Village official site.

