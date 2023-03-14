Navajo Technical University Receives a Tank Truck from Marathon Petroleum for Its CDL Program

Details By Native News Online Staff March 14, 2023

Students enrolled in the commercial driver’s license (CDL) program at Navajo Technical University (NTU) now have a vehicle to use when practicing how to operate a tractor-trailer rig thanks to a generous donation of a tank truck to the university from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

On March 1, 2023, NTU’s president, Dr. Elmer J. Guy welcomed Marathon Petroleum guests inside the Hospitality Center at the university’s Crownpoint campus.

Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya joined the gift presentation ceremony via Zoom.

“Thank you to Navajo Technical University and Marathon Petroleum for establishing this entity for our students to be on the Navajo Nation to obtain their education from Early Childhood education to the CDL program,” Montoya.said.

V.J. Smith, Marathon’s Manager-ESG & Stakeholder Engagement, explained that Navajo Technical University’s workforce is increasingly better at preparing individuals for professional success by increasing access to high-quality educational training and career readiness resources, including vocational, technical, and skilled trades.

“NTU is doing great at being leadership, but also as a partnership. We want to continue to build capacity with NTU on an ongoing basis,” Smith said. “Leaders from the university and the Navajo Nation helped us understand where our resourcescould have the most impact.”

NTU’s CDL program is an entry-level entry-level tractor-trailer driver course. The primary goal of the program is to train the student driver to obtain a commercial driver’s license. Students are provided with supervised training as a way of teaching the specific skills required to safely and legally operate various types of tractor-trailer combinations (van trailer, tanker, doubles, and triples).

The curriculum incorporates general theories of tractor-trailer operation including proper maintenance, pre-trip inspections, daily log requirements, professional tractor-trailer maneuvers (basic skills).

Navajo Technical University continues to honor Diné culture and language, while educating for the future.

