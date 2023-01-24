Native American Students: Watch American Indian College Fund Scholarship Kickoff on Feb. 1

The American Indian College Fund’s (College Fund) scholarship season opens on February 1.

Hundreds of scholarships are available for all areas of study under the Full Circle Scholarship Program, and students attending tribal colleges and universities can receive additional scholarship support with the program.

To help students understand the application process and the many scholarships available to them, the College Fund is hosting a free scholarship kick-off webinar at 6:00 p.m. MST on February 1.

Prizes will also be awarded at the event. To attend please register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ 6OXo4mOwSFSoIAQMRlVQHw.

Any Native American U.S. citizen who is an enrolled member, or descendant of an enrolled member of a state or federally recognized tribe may apply. Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 grade point average and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

