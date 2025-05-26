Longterm United Tribes Technical College President David Gipp Walks On

Details By Native News Online Staff May 26, 2025

David M. Gipp (Hunkpapa Lakota), a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who served as the president of United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) in Bismarck, North Dakota for 37 years began his journey to the spirit world on Friday. He was 74

Gipp was a trailblazing educator and lifelong advocate for Native American higher education. Born in Fort Yates, North Dakota, Gipp earned a degree in political science from the University of North Dakota (UND) in 1969. While at UND, he founded the American Indian Student Association, laying the groundwork for increased Native student engagement and support at the university.

In 1977, Gipp became president of UTTC)—a role he held for 37 years. Under his leadership, UTTC evolved from an unaccredited workforce training center into a fully accredited institution offering associate and bachelor’s degrees, career and technical education, and workforce development. His vision expanded both the college’s physical campus and its reach, serving students from more than 75 federally recognized tribes.

Gipp was also a key architect of the national tribal college movement. In the 1970s, he served as the first full-time executive director of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC), where he helped shape critical legislation, including the Tribally Controlled Community College Assistance Act of 1978, which provided foundational federal support for tribal colleges.

Beyond UTTC and AIHEC, Gipp held leadership roles in numerous national organizations, including the American Indian College Fund, the National Indian Education Association, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Native American Employment and Training Council. He also served nearly two decades on the Native Nations Institute’s International Advisory Council at the University of Arizona.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication, Gipp was awarded an honorary doctorate from North Dakota State University in 1991. He passed away on September 11, 2020, at the age of 74. His legacy endures through efforts like the Dr. David M. Gipp Scholarship Endowment at UND, which supports Native students pursuing careers in medicine.

David Gipp’s life was defined by an unwavering commitment to expanding educational access, empowering tribal communities, and advocating for equity in Native higher education.

