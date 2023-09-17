Little Priest Tribal College Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Details By Native News Online Staff September 17, 2023

Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC) celebrated its 25th anniversary of dedicated service to the educational needs of students hailing from both the Winnebago, Nebraska community and beyond since its inception in 1996. The event was commemorated on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Throughout its journey, LPTC has expanded its offerings to encompass an impressive array of 12 degree programs and, in the academic year 2022-2023, it achieved a historic enrollment milestone.

LPTC President Manoj Patil says the anniversary celebration was an opportunity to reflect on its mission inspired by Chief Little Priest, the last war chief of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, whose vision for the Tribe’s people was to have access to higher education.

“Throughout this quarter-century, our institution has wholeheartedly embraced the values of respect, integrity, and self-reliance cherished by the Tribe. Our success is a testament to the application of these values to every student who enters our doors. When we speak of serving our community, our actions substantiate it, as evidenced by the diverse student body we serve. Our college caters to more than 70 percent Native students and nearly 30 percent non-Native students.” Patil said.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate this significant milestone with our community, and we are enthusiastic about further expanding our educational resources to enable our students to attain the academic excellence envisioned by Chief Little Priest,” Patil continued.

Miskoo Petite, LPTC Board Chair is looking at the next 25 years and says that “Our Tribal communities have historically suffered the effects of poverty and lack of opportunity. Little Priest Tribal College has truly stepped into its purpose and evolved into an institution that is strengthening the possibilities, so our children, families, and clans have direct access to relevant, state-of-the-art programs. We intend to keep growing strong, educated people.”

