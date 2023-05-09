Little Priest Tribal College Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant

Details By Native News Online Staff May 09, 2023

Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC), located in Winnebago, Nebraska, received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Equity for Excellence (EES) for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The grant will help the college to improve cybersecurity and create STEM opportunities for its students. It will further help LPTC to meet compliance standards.

LPTC PresidentManoj Patil says that this is a major win for the college and the funding is a much-needed step toward resourcing tribal colleges and universities (TCUs).

“Little Priest Tribal College offers the same quality education that you’ll find at major universities, but TCUs do not have access to many of the same higher funding resources,” says Patil. “We are grateful to NSF for recognizing the need to invest in TCUs because these are the types of opportunities that can help us continue to support our own STEM experts within Indian Country.”

The NSF funding is also helping LPTC achieve benchmarks in ways that increase the safety and wellbeing of its students, families, and stakeholders.

“We live in a world where we rely heavily on secure, reliable technology but creating these systems comes at a high cost,” says Morri Conway, LPTC Director of Information Technology.

“Practically speaking, the grant funding will help the college get closer to its strategic goals of staffing, protecting the institutional network and data, providing a safe learning environment for students, and meeting federal and state compliance measures.”

Little Priest Tribal College will move forward with its planned cybersecurity infrastructure project and expects to be complete by May 31, 2024. To learn more about the Little Priest Tribal College, please visit, https://www.littlepriest.edu/about-lptc/.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter