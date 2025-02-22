Haskell Faculty Senate: "Trail of Broken Treaties" Continues with Firings

Details By Native News Online Staff February 22, 2025

The following is a statement from the Haskell Indian Nations University Faculty Senate, which comprises the faculty of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas.

To Haskell Indian Nations University’s family, Tribal members, and Allies around Indian Country from Haskell Faculty Senate:

Words are inadequate to express the sense of betrayal and loss Haskell faculty feel regarding the so-called “efficiency” firings across our campus last Friday, February 14, 2025. This executive order sadly represents a continuation of the trail of broken treaties that U.S. history shows us.

For the Native Nations that have entrusted their family members to our care and education, we want you to know we will not abandon your students nor our Mission to serve “as the leading institution of academic excellence, cultural and intellectual prominence, and holistic education that addresses the needs of Indigenous communities.” Neither will we forget our Vision and commitment to “the advancement of sovereignty, self-determination, and the Inherent rights of tribes.” To our incredible students, we say be strong and together we will get through this. We must.

Also, we must express tremendous gratitude to all the members of the Lawrence community who have reached out wanting to help and offer their assistance during this disruptive period. We are deeply appreciative.

Sadly, there is no better evidence of the awkward organizational and administrative system in which Haskell finds itself than our inability to communicate more quickly about how you might help: even volunteerism is complicated in the system in which we find ourselves. To the public, rest assured we will communicate soon ways you may enact your support.

Finally, we must express our desire to see all fired faculty and staff removed in last Friday’s “efficiency” purge returned to their positions immediately. The callous way in which they (you) were terminated was unconscionable. Our gratitude and respect for you, our Haskell family members, is unwavering.

The Haskell Faculty Senate stands in solidarity with students, staff, faculty, alumni, Tribal Nations, and all our friends.

Haskell Faculty Senate

