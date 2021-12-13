Diné College’s Graduates 82 During Fall Commencement Ceremonies

Details By Native News Online Staff December 13, 2021

Diné College, located in Tsaile, Ariz., held two graduation ceremonies, which were live streamed for the public to view online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fall commencement ceremonies saw 82 graduates.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez attended in person to congratulate the graduates.

“We congratulate all of you on your remarkable accomplishments. Just as our ancestors did long ago, you all persevered and overcame many challenges to be here today. You exemplify the strength and resilience of our ancestors. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, you rose to the challenge and achieved this great milestone. As we come together to celebrate your achievements, we must also honor and recognize all of your parents, grandparents, teachers, and everyone who supported you and helped you along the way,” President Nez said.

The 82 graduates earned their degrees from the Diné College School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, School of Arts, Humanities, and English, School of Business and Social Sciences, and the School of Diné Studies and Education.

“I’m sure all of you were raised with the tough love of your parents and grandparents. They don’t mess around — they’re up and working before the sun rises every morning, building the fire, tending to their livestock, and preparing for the day. It’s through the teachings and discipline of our elders that we continue to strive forward as Navajo people. You exemplify the strength and resilience of our people, and you are the future of our Nation,” Nez added.

Diné College Board of Regents President Greg Bigman was also in attendance and stated, “Diné College conferred 82 degrees and certificates, and four honorary doctorate degrees. These graduates represent individuals throughout the Navajo Nation. The exercise of their degrees will build stronger communities and Navajo Nation.”

