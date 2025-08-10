Native News Weekly (August 10, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 10, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

IHS Shares Additional Information Regarding its Strategic Realignment

Indian Health Service (IHS) has shared additional information in a Dear Tribal Leader Letter that includes an embedded link to this slide deck of information on the current state and realignment goals at IHS. It shares information on the pillars, principles, current approach, and path forward for the agency.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

IHS recently concluded its in-person consultations on the realignment; however, written comments may still be received through August 28 to [email protected] with the subject line "IHS Strategic Realignment." The letter also contains information on the IHS's request for contributions of tribal flags to display in its new Hall of Tribal Nations at IHS Headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

EPA Terminates Over $500 Million Solar Energy Programs Earmarked for Tribes

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced plans to terminate a $7 billion solar energy program that supports projects in marginalized communities, including more than $500 million earmarked for tribal lands.

The agency said it will end the Solar For All program, which allocated $7 billion to 63 grant recipients for use in financing and developing solar projects. Six tribal-focused organizations received $504 million in Solar for All funding when the program launched in April 2024.

The program faced uncertainty earlier this year when funding was frozen in January following a memo from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. That freeze was lifted in March, allowing tribal recipients to access their grants and begin projects.

Read More in Tribal Business News

ANA Tribal Consultation Announcement

The Administration for Native Americans (ANA) is inviting tribal leaders to a virtual consultation on Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 2:00 – 5:00pm ET to share their input concerning economic development resources needed for tribal communities. Suggested topics for consideration include fostering private sector partnerships, infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other strategies. Written comments may be submitted through September 13 to tribalaffairs@acf.hhs.gov.

Please see this Dear Tribal Leader Letter for more details, including registration information.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher