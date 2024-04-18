DePaul University designated AANAPISI Institution by US Department of Education

Details By Native News Online Staff April 18, 2024

On April 12, 2024, DePaul University in Chicago was designated an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) for the fiscal year 2024 by the U.S. Department of Education.

Twelve percent of undergraduate students at DePaul University identify as AANAPISI, surpassing the Department of Education’s requirement of at least 10 percent. Becoming an AANAPISI institution enables the university to pursue federal grants to support instructional resources and faculty development.

Achieving this status was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the school's AANAPISI task force, colleagues from Institutional Research and Market Analytics, and the Office of Research Services, who prepared DePaul’s federal Title III application.

According to a statement from DePaul University, the school's AANAPISI Taskforce will focus on securing federal funds to further support the success and sense of belonging for students, faculty, and staff at DePaul. Additionally, efforts will be made to increase the representation of AANAPISI faculty and staff — currently at 6 percent — to better align with student demographics.

As well the University said it would expand the curriculum to incorporate AANAPISI topics, engage in focus groups with AANAPISI students to address their needs and compile a report to be published in the fall of 2024.

