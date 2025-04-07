Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Receive $150.000 Grant for Literacy Proficiency

Details By Native News Online Staff April 07, 2025

​The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) have secured a $150,000 grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust to enhance literacy among children on the Umatilla Indian Reservation (UIR). This funding will support the development and implementation of culturally relevant and age-appropriate reading materials and teaching methods. ​

Zenaida Lyles, grants specialist for the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), emphasized the project's comprehensive approach, involving individuals across all age groups—from young children to elders—to better prepare the youngest members for school. Training sessions will be provided to parents, family members, guardians, youths, and childcare center staff, focusing on engaging children in enjoyable activities that teach the alphabet, numerals, colors, and shapes.

The initiative plans to procure existing culturally and age-appropriate materials and record stories shared by tribal elders, complemented by illustrations from local artists for books and digital products. This effort addresses the concerning statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which reported that only 43% of fourth graders in the United States scored at or above a proficient reading level, with American Indian/Alaska Native students scoring 19% in 2019 and 18% in 2022. ​

Lyles expressed optimism about the project's long-term impact, aiming for future generations of school-aged children to navigate educational paths alongside their mainstream peers. The project encompasses the full spectrum of human growth and development, from cradle to career and beyond, valuing the teachings of elders and ensuring their perpetuation among younger members. ​

DCFS will collaborate with various departments, agencies, and entities, including the InterMountain Education Service District’s Early Learning Hub, to address training needs. The project is slated to begin in mid-April and will conclude in May 2026. ​

The project comprises four key components: training for staff, youths, families, parents, and guardians; procurement and development of literacy materials; implementation of techniques and methodologies from the training; and project assessment. Information about participation will be disseminated through flyers and posted on various social media platforms, including the Confederated Umatilla Journal and KCUW radio station. ​

Administrative operations will be based at the DCFS Family Engagement Program, with multiple sites utilized for training and implementation, such as the CTUIR’s Átaw Miyánašma Learning Center, Head Start, and potentially the CTUIR Senior Center. Community members are encouraged to participate, with attendance limited only by the capacity of the gathering sites.

"We look forward to generations of school-aged children who can navigate the education paths side by side with their mainstream peers," Lyles said. "We address the spectrum of human growth and development from cradle to career and beyond. This project is for all community members. We value the teachings of our elders, and we work to perpetuate them and pass them on to our younger members."

