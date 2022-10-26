Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Schools with Technology Needs

Details By Native News Online Staff October 26, 2022

To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students,

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, located in Santa Ynez, Cailf., has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.

The program allows Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

These grants let schools purchase hardware, upgrade infrastructure, add high-tech resources and boost their curriculum.

This year’s recipients are Delta High School in Santa Maria, College School District in Santa Ynez, Cuyama Elementary School, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and Ballard Elementary School in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“It’s with great pride that we can offer grants through our Technology in Schools Program, equipping students and classrooms with the devices, infrastructure and software needed to set students up for success,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Delta High School, a continuation high school in Santa Maria that serves about 400 students, was awarded $9,122 and will use this funding to purchase robotics equipment and software for its robotics program.

"We were thrilled when we received word about the support for our robotics team!” said Jeff Cooper, robotics coach for Delta High School. “This money changes our program from one where we support the interest in robotics among our continuation high school students to a program where our students become teachers, coaches and ambassadors in the effort to expand robotics education throughout the entire Santa Maria Valley.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

