Cherokee Nation is Offering $150 in Clothing Assistance for All Qualifying Students for Upcoming School Year

Details By Native News Online Staff July 16, 2021

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced on Friday it is providing $150 in clothing assistance for every qualifying Cherokee student regardless of residency or income, with applications accepted beginning Tuesday, July 20.

The Cherokee Nation clothing assistance program was established to help Cherokee families in purchasing new clothes for the upcoming school year.

Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until Aug. 20, 2021 through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I both understand how important it is to provide clothing assistance to our Cherokee students and I am excited that for the second year in a row, we are able to extend this assistance to all Cherokee students, regardless of their residency or family income,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”

The only qualification is students must be enrolled Cherokee Nation citizens as of July 16, 2021. Students must be 5-18 years old during the application period or must be enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade or an equivalent school program. Students can be in public, private, virtual or home-school programs. Post-secondary education students do not qualify for this program.

Applications for the assistance program must be complete when submitted on the Gadugi Portal. Processing of applications containing incomplete or incorrect information may be delayed, and applicants may be contacted after the deadline for additional documentation or clarification.

Clothing assistance payments may be made electronically or by paper check after the application has been verified. Details about dates for payment processing will be forthcoming.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter