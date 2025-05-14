Celebrate Teachers Appreciation Month This July at the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum

Details By Native News Online Staff May 14, 2025

The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is excited to honor educators duringTeachers Appreciation Month this July. Throughout the entire month, teachers will receive free admission, and can bring up to four guests at 50% off the standard admission rate—a perfect opportunity to enjoy a meaningful and educational summer outing.

This special offer invites educators to explore Seminole history and culture beyond the classroom, with content that can support curriculum development and align with Next Generation Sunshine State Standards upon request.

Visitors will enjoy access to engaging exhibits that highlight both historical and contemporary Seminole life, as well as a scenic, mile-long boardwalk through a breathtaking cypress dome in the heart of the Florida Everglades.

As a vital educational resource, the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum offers teachers hands-on learning experiences that bring the stories of Native American history and the region’s unique ecosystems to life.

Educators are encouraged to incorporate their visit into upcoming lesson plans and enrich their classrooms with real-world context and unforgettable insights.

Planning your visit:

Register in advance at https://www.ahtahthiki.com/teachers/

Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day

Tip: Due to summer weather patterns, plan to explore the outdoor boardwalk early in your visit

Please bring valid school credentials, such as a school ID or a note from your school, for complimentary admission

