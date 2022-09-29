Bard College Gets $50 Million Boost for Indigenous Studies Program

Details By Native News Online Staff September 29, 2022

Bard College in Hudson, New York, has received a cumulative $50 million from two charity foundations to support the development and expansion of its Indigenous Studies program.

The funding will back a pivot in the college’s programming to expand its American Studies Program — now renamed the Native American and Indigenous Studies — “to place Native American and Indigenous Studies at the heart of curricular innovation and development,” the college said in a statement.

The $50 million — supported by the Gochman Family Foundation and matched by the Open Society Foundation — will also go toward increasing student enrollment from marginalized communities through scholarship funding.

According to the school’s website, approximately 1,800 undergraduate students are attending Bard College. Of its incoming student body class this fall, one percent of students self-reported as Native American or Alaska Native; another one percent said they were Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander; and eight percent identified as multi-racial.

Funds will also go toward increasing Native American public programming, visiting scholars and publishing, the college said in a statement.

To carry out the work, Bard College will consult with Candice Hopkins (Carcross/Tagish First Nation), executive director at the Forge Project — a new Native-led initiative based in upstate New York that works to decolonize education. Additionally, Hopkins will join the faculty at the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard in the newly established role of Fellow in Indigenous Art History and Curatorial Studies.

Hopkins said that the funding, paired with Bard College’s mission, represents “institutional change” by reducing barriers to higher education for Native students while also bolstering Indigenous programming and staff to serve them.

“These lands are layered with histories that are inextricably bound by the displacement and forced removal of Indigenous peoples, yet also rich with knowledge,” Hopkins said in a statement. “This gift provides the basis for the future building of this knowledge, to shift and expand discourses across fields of study, whether it be in Indigenous and American studies, art history, or curatorial practice.”

Tell Us What You Think message_text enter_name Your Name Your Email * The 2022 midterm elections take place November 8, 2022. If you’re like many, you might be wondering exactly what that has to do with you. So tell us what to report: What do you want to know about how politics and government are most impacting your life right now? * Sign me up for the daily newsletter Please verify submit Thank you for taking time to share your thoughts with us today. Please turn on javascript to submit your data. Thank you!

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter