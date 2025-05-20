Assemblymember Ramos & Mrs. Ramos Honored at the Native Students Graduation Ceremony at UC Berkeley Law School

Details By Native News Online Staff May 20, 2025

The University of California, Berkeley School of Law’s Native American Law Student Association (NALSA) recently honored Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and his wife of 36 years, Terri Ramos, at its 2025 Honoring Ceremony. The couple was recognized for their enduring contributions and leadership in Native American communities.

Merri Lopez-Keifer, Executive Director of the Center for Indigenous Law & Justice, praised Terri Ramos for her unwavering support. “Terri Ramos was honored for her steadfast support of her family and community. As the partner of a tribal leader and legislator, her quiet strength underscores that leadership often happens in everyday acts of care and resilience,” she said.

Assemblymember Ramos delivered the keynote address at the UC Botanical Garden, where he stressed the importance of defending tribal sovereignty and promoting Native self-determination. His speech reflected on historical challenges while also focusing on ongoing legislative efforts.

The event, hosted by the Center for Indigenous Law & Justice, also celebrated this year’s NALSA graduates: Mackenzie Gettel (Iowa Nation), Dylan Good (Maidu), Grace Li (Modoc Nation Descendant), Robin Martinez (Navajo), Joseph Ross (Cherokee Nation), Washakie Tibbetts (White Earth Ojibwe & Wind River Shoshone), and Lucas White Moon (Gros Ventre). Family, friends, and community members joined in the celebration.

