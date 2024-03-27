American Indian College Fund Sets Higher Education Listening Sessions for April 16 & 22

Details By Native News Online Staff March 27, 2024

The American Indian College Fund invites Native Americans working in academia to participate in Indigenous higher education policy listening sessions. The information gathered during the listening sessions will help future Native higher education policy.

Who should join: Indigenous faculty, student services personnel, and academic administrators whose research influences policy development or could be used for policy.

Why: The College Fund is joining with Indigenous faculty, student services personnel, academic administrators, and higher education policy organizations to examine the state of Native Higher Education Policy and to offer recommendations to improve policy development and implementation.

Purpose: Facilitators will engage participants in a recorded discussion that gathers information about scholars’ work, their interests in strengthening policy engagement, and insights into research and policy links experienced.

How we will use the information: A team of scholars engaged by the College Fund will summarize the conversation and share participants’ remarks at an invitation-only equity convening in June and include them in a report on Native Higher Education Policy that will be published by the American Indian College Fund in October 2024.

Interested Native scholars can register for one of the listening sessions below.

Tuesday, April 16, 9-11 a.m. MDT https://collegefund.org/scholar-session-1

Monday, April 22, 1:30-3:30 p.m. MDT https://collegefund.org/scholar-session-2

