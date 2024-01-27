American Indian College Fund Scholarship Season Begins February 1

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 27, 2024

The American Indian College Fund announced earlier this week that its scholarship season opens on February 1, 2024. Hundreds of scholarships in all areas of study are available for Indigenous students.

Indigenous students attending tribal colleges and universities can receive additional scholarship support.

The College Fund encourages any Native American who is a U.S. citizen and an enrolled tribal citizen, or descendant of an enrolled tribal citizen, of a state or federally recognized tribe are encouraged to apply. Applicants must also have a minimum cumulative 2.0 grade point average and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The College Fund will host a free scholarship kick-off informational webinar February 1 at 6:00 p.m. MST. To attend please register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TxHxRBkeQlKe6SxFnTyquA#/registration. The webinar will be recorded, and other virtual opportunities will be available throughout the scholarship season on the dates below:

March 20

April 9

April 25

May 23

College Fund staff will also conduct in-person recruiting at community events, including the American Indian Higher Education Consortium’s Student Conference, the Stanford Powwow, and the California Indian Big Time and Social Gathering at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter