American Indian College Fund Scholarship Application Season Opens February 1

Details By Native News Online Staff January 29, 2025

The American Indian College Fund’s (College Fund) scholarship application season for the 2025-26 academic year opens on February 1. There are hundreds of scholarship opportunities available for all fields of study, including special opportunities uniquely available for students enrolled in tribal colleges and universities. Any U.S. citizen who is an enrolled member or descendant of an enrolled member of a state or federally recognized American Indian or Alaska Native tribe may apply.

Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 grade point average and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

Prospective Applicants Invited to Attend Introductory Webinar

To help students understand the application process and the many scholarships available to them, the College Fund is hosting a free scholarship kick-off webinar at 6:00 p.m. MST on February 1. To attend please register online at https://collegefund.org/ kickoff25.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter