American Indian College Fund Publishes Tribal College and University Research Journal Volume 7

The American Indian College Fund announced on Friday it has published Volume 7 of the Tribal College and University Research Journal (TCURJ) featuring articles on a culturally responsive student support model, teachers’ awareness of systemic factors impeding student academic outcomes, and the Diné educational philosophy. The journal is a peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary academic publication featuring the research and best practices of tribal college and university faculty and their collaborators.

The College Fund launched the TCURJ in 2016 to support tribal college and university (TCU) faculty in disseminating their research to Indigenous communities and the wider research community. The journal publishes articles from a variety of fields such as environmental science, Indigenous health and wellness, student success, and TCU program development. The Henry Luce Foundation has generously supported publication of the journal since 2018.

All volumes of the TCURJ can be found at https://collegefund.org/ research/tcurj/.

