American Indian College Fund President Cheryl Crazy Bull Named Member of the Thrive Leaders Network

American Indian College Fund President and CEO Cheryl Crazy Bull has been named a member of the newly created Thrive Leaders Network by the Kresge Foundation.

Recently launched by the Kresge Foundation’s Education Program with a $500,000 grant in unrestricted funds, the Thrive Leaders Network is designed to provide grantee leaders of color in the Education Program portfolio and other partners with flexible leadership enrichment resources to support their sustainability and growth as sector leaders.

“I am very thankful for this timely award and am looking forward to networking and learning from diverse non-profit leaders and coaches,” Crazy Bull said regarding this honor. “I am particularly interested in how to apply DEI principles to Native non-profits and to share what I learn with other Native organizations.”

Crazy Bull (Sicangu Lakota) has led the American Indian College Fund since 2012. The College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 33 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided $15.5 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2020-21.

