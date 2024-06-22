American Indian College Fund Partners with Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies to Enhance Native Arts Programs

Details By Native News Online Staff June 22, 2024

The American Indian College Fund received a three-year grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies for a project that will help to build a solid foundation to encourage the advancement of Native arts.

The American Indian College Fund will distribute funds to six tribal colleges and universities (TCUs). Each of the participating TCUs will receive $100,000 to enrich their curricula by integrating Indigenous education values and incorporate Native knowledge, language, and cultural practices. The project will also help to expand institutional capacity, developing or revising academic courses, minors, and certificate and degree programs.

The six participating TCUs and their programs are:

Ilisagvik College , Barrow, Alaska Iñupiat Art Curriculum Development and Enhancement

, Barrow, Alaska Northwest Indian College , Bellingham, Washington Xwel’xweleqw (A metaphor for the “people who survive)

, Bellingham, Washington Salish Kootenai College , Pablo, Montana Puti es sxʷilwisi: Continuing the Journey by Rethinking Culture and Language Education at SKC

Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Albuquerque, New Mexico Weaving Art into the Curriculum

Polytechnic Institute, Albuquerque, New Mexico Stone Child College , Box Elder, Montana Neiyahwahk Kahyahs Kahkitahsinahikechik (Traditional Chippewa-Cree Artwork)

, Box Elder, Montana United Tribes Technical College , Bismarck, North Dakota Mitákuye Oyás'iŋ Native Arts

, Bismarck, North Dakota

“Native arts are both the symbolic and the practical embodiment of Indigenous ways of knowing and being in the world. We are honored to support our communities as they increase the visibility of traditional and contemporary Native arts and appreciate the partnership with our TCUs and MACP that makes this possible." American Indian College Fund President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull, said,

