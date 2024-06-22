American Indian College Fund Partners with Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies to Enhance Native Arts Programs

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The American Indian College Fund received a three-year grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies for a project that will help to build a solid foundation to encourage the advancement of Native arts.
The American Indian College Fund will distribute funds to six tribal colleges and universities (TCUs). Each of the participating TCUs will receive $100,000 to enrich their curricula by integrating Indigenous education values and incorporate Native knowledge, language, and cultural practices. The project will also help to expand institutional capacity, developing or revising academic courses, minors, and certificate and degree programs.
The six participating TCUs and their programs are:
- Ilisagvik College, Barrow, Alaska
- Iñupiat Art Curriculum Development and Enhancement
- Northwest Indian College, Bellingham, Washington
- Xwel’xweleqw (A metaphor for the “people who survive)
- Salish Kootenai College, Pablo, Montana
- Puti es sxʷilwisi: Continuing the Journey by Rethinking Culture and Language Education at SKC
- Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Weaving Art into the Curriculum
- Stone Child College, Box Elder, Montana
- Neiyahwahk Kahyahs Kahkitahsinahikechik (Traditional Chippewa-Cree Artwork)
- United Tribes Technical College, Bismarck, North Dakota
- Mitákuye Oyás'iŋ Native Arts
“Native arts are both the symbolic and the practical embodiment of Indigenous ways of knowing and being in the world. We are honored to support our communities as they increase the visibility of traditional and contemporary Native arts and appreciate the partnership with our TCUs and MACP that makes this possible." American Indian College Fund President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull, said,
