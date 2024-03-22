American Indian College Fund Honors Tribal College Students of the Year and Coca Cola Scholars

The American Indian College Fund honored 35 Tribal College and University Students of the Year and 35 Coca Cola First Generation Scholars at a ceremony held on Sunday, March 10 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Dr. Charles M. Roessel, President of Diné College, was also named the College Fund’s 2023-24 Tribal College and University President Honoree of the Year.
The Adolph Coors Foundation sponsors both the Tribal College and University Students of the Year and the Tribal College and University President Honoree of the Year. Each Tribal college and university (TCU) selects one student to represent their institution and the College Fund selects the TCU President Honoree. Students receive a $1,200 scholarship and the president is awarded a $1,200 honorarium.
The Coca-Cola Foundation provides scholarships for first-generation Native students who attend a TCU. The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded almost $3.6 million in scholarship support to the College Fund since 1990 to assist more than 500 students with their college education. Students can reapply to the scholarship each year if they maintain a 3.0 grade point average and are active in campus and community life.
Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said: “We are so proud of our students who are representative of the amazing and talented students who attend our tribal higher education institutions. Our values and vision are reflected in each of them. We look forward to all the ways that they will continue to contribute to the self-determination and wellbeing of our Tribes and families.”
The 2023-24 Tribal College Students of the Year are:
Aaniiih Nakoda College Alexis Bigby
Bay Mills Community College Alysandra Gonzales-Flora
Blackfeet Community College Gwynne E. White Quills
Cankdeska Cikana Community College Tyrese Leaf
Chief Dull Knife College Jozette Limpy
College of Menominee Nation Chenoa Webster
College of the Muscogee Nation James Gray
Diné College Gwyneth Shorty
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Anthony Sam
Fort Peck Community College
Haskell Indian Nations University Justine Butterfield
Iḷisaġvik College Vincent Elkins
Institute of American Indian Arts Isabella Edmo
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Rachel Ritchie
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University Andre'Anna Acosta
Leech Lake Tribal College Darrin Brown Jr.
Little Big Horn College Kayle Addison
Little Priest Tribal College Denise Milford
Navajo Technical University Layla James
Nebraska Indian Community College Jiah Marks
Northwest Indian College Karla Miller
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College Kacey Murdock
Oglala Lakota College Austin Red Dog
Red Lake Nation College
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College Tamara Lawson
Salish Kootenai College Bryce Norling
Sinte Gleska University Michal Beardt
Sisseton Wahpeton College Jana Isburg
Sitting Bull College
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute Dominique Bluehorse
Stone Child College
Tohono O'odham Community College Ashley Mccreery
Turtle Mountain Community College Aaliyah Selburg
United Tribes Technical College Jennifer Fragua
White Earth Tribal and Community College Lauri Zupan
The 2023-24 Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars are:
Aaniiih Nakoda College Lyle Stiffarm
Bay Mills Community College
Blackfeet Community College Brandi Harwood
Cankdeska Cikana Community College Marissa Baer
Chief Dull Knife College Kyla Kwandibens
College of Menominee Nation Melissa Wescott
College of the Muscogee Nation Deidre Yarbrough
Diné College Vanesha Cleveland
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Anthony Sam
Fort Peck Community College Sherry Ross
Haskell Indian Nations University Tilda Hubbell
Iḷisaġvik College Kacey Woodruff
Institute of American Indian Arts Brianna Waukau
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwe Community College Gabrielle Picciano
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University Desmund Lapointe
Leech Lake Tribal College Torrey Kingbird
Little Big Horn College Dvera Tolbert
Little Priest Tribal College Dawn Makesstrongmove
Navajo Technical University Rebecca Yazzie
Nebraska Indian Community College Bridgette Hoshont'Omba (Jameson)
Northwest Indian College Julie Bosch
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Oglala Lakota College Conner Roubideaux
Oglala Lakota College Summer Afraid Of Hawk
Red Lake Nation College Kyleisha Garrigan
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College Ayla Sisco
Salish Kootenai College Bobbi Brooks
Sinte Gleska University Sunshine Brings Plenty
Sisseton Wahpeton College Dora Jones
Sitting Bull College Nicholas Peters
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute Audrey Weebothee Magdalena
Stone Child College Kaycee Chiefstick
Tohono O'odham Community College Christy Mcgaughey
Turtle Mountain Community College Quentin Brien
United Tribes Technical College DaSean Marquese
More Stories Like ThisNative Summer Camp Funding Available
Applications Now Open for Free, Nine-Day Grand Canyon Excursion for Native Youth
Lily Gladstone to Receive Honorary Doctorate from the University of Montana
Seattle Native Youth Nonprofit Appoints New Executive Director
Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News.
We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you.