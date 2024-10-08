American Indian College Fund Celebrates National Transfer Student Week

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
A survey conducted by the American Indian College Fund (College Fund) revealed that 75% of transfer students surveyed had either not met with a staff or faculty member at their current college or were unsure of whom to contact for guidance during the transfer process. To better support these students and future transfer students, the College Fund is joining National Student Transfer Week, organized by the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students.
This year's theme, "Unlocking Potential: Keys to the Transfer Journey," focuses on two goals: celebrating the transfer student experience and strengthening institutional support. In line with this theme, the College Fund is highlighting the efforts of tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) in supporting transfer students, sharing tips and advice for prospective transfers, and hosting two webinars to promote transfer success.
To create awareness about how to successfully transfer to a college or university, with opportunities to hear from other Native students who have navigated the process, the American Indian College Fund will host two webinars: Transfer 101 and a Transfer Student Experience panel. Participants will also have access to a transfer process toolbox online. The College Fund is also creating awareness of transfer activities at TCUs by providing $2000 to institutions to assist transfer students by hosting on-campus events, augmenting transfer student resources, or compensating potential transfer student site visits.
Register for the free events online by October 10 to be entered in a virtual raffle using the following links.
Transfer 101 Webinar – Tuesday, October 22, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. MDT
https://us06web.zoom.us/
Transfer Student Experience Panel – Thursday, October 24, from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. MDT
https://us06web.zoom.us/
