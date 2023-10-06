Secretary Haaland, Assistant Secretary Newland to Travel to Alaska on 'The Road to Healing'

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 06, 2023

Alaska will be the 10th stop on Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland's 'Road to Healing,' the Department of the Interior announced today.





Haaland and Newland will travel to Alaska on October 22 to listen to survivors of the federal Indian Boarding School system and their descendants share their experiences.

The tour kicked off in Caddo County, Okla., in July 2022 with the intention of collecting oral testimonies from individuals who experienced Indian boarding schools and their descendants. In the past year, Haaland and Newland made stops in Pellston, Michigan; Rosebud, South Dakota; Gila River Indian Community, Arizona; Onamia, Minnesota; Tulalip Indian Reservation, near Seattle, Washington; Riverside, and Rohnert Park, California.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The tour was scheduled to stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 1 but was postponed ahead of the threat of a government shutdown.

Last year, Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and their legacy for Indigenous Peoples. In May 2022, the Department released Volume 1 of an investigative report as part of the Initiative, which calls for connecting communities with trauma-informed support and facilitating the collection of a permanent oral history.

More Stories Like This

Stand with us in championing Indigenous journalism that makes a difference. Your support matters. Support our Indigenous-led newsroom as we shed light on critical issues, such as the painful history of Indian Boarding Schools. To date, we've published nearly 200 stories dedicated to this important topic, providing insights and awareness to a global audience. Our news is freely accessible to all, but its production demands resources. That's why we're reaching out to you this month for your generous contribution. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication. Additionally, you will be added to our Founder's Circle. Together, we can ensure that these vital stories continue to be told, shared, and remembered. Donate Free Newsletter