ELECTION RESULTS: Native American Candidates in 2022 Midterms

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 09, 2022

Native American candidates from both major parties showed mixed results in the 2022 midterm elections. Here is a round-up of election results involving Native American candidates from tribes across the country. This story will be updated throughout the day.

Republican Markwayne Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, won a special election to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate. With the victory, which was called by the AP shortly after the polls closed, Mullin becomes the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate since former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell (Northern Cheyenne) retired in 2005.

Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk) won a third term to represent Kansas in the U.S. House. Davids, a Democrat who made history as one of the first Native American women to be elected to Congress, beat back a challenge by her Republican opponent in a redrawn district. Davids earned 55% of the vote, while her Republican opponent Amanda Adkins won 42% in the election.

Republican Tom Cole (Chickasaw Nation) won an 11th term to represent Oklahoma’s fourth district in the U.S. House, easily defeating Democrat Mary Brannon. Cole, co-chair of the House Native American Caucus, earned 67% of the vote, while Brannon won 33% of the vote. The win allows Cole to extend his streak as the longest-serving Native American in the history of the House.

In Alaska, incumbent Mary Peltola (Yupik) holds a lead in the vote for the state’s at-large House seat, which was occupied by Republican Don Young for 49 years. Peltola, who won the seat just two months ago in a special election, leads her GOP opponents, former Governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. Because of Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which requires one of the candidates to win more than 50% of the votes to be declared a winner, the results of the election may not be known for several weeks.

Another race involving a Native American candidate was too close to call this morning: Incumbent Yvette Herrel (R-NM), a member of the Cherokee Nation, is in a tight race with Democrat Gabe Vasquez for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. Vasquez held a slim lead of about 1,000 votes at 7:15 a.m. this morning.

In California, Republican candidate John Mark Porter (Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Tribe) is trailing Democrat Pete Aguilar in a bid to represent the 33rd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Lynette Greybull, who is Northern Arapaho and resides on the Wind River Reservation, was defeated in her bid to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House. Trump-backed Republican candidate Harriet Hageman won nearly 70% of the vote and will fill the seat currently occupied by ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

In Nevada, incumbent Mark Amodei, a Republican, won a 7th term to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating Elizabeth Mercedes Krause (Oglala Lakota), who is the first Indigenous woman to run for Congress in Nevada.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Three other Native candidates lost their races to earn seats in the House: Charles Graham (Lumbee) was beaten by incumbent David Rouzer in the race for North Carolina’s 7th district in the U.S. House; Republican Joe Akana (Native Hawaiian) lost to Democrat Jill Okuda to replace incumbent Congressman Kai Kahele, who did not run for reelection; and Democrat Taysha DeVaughan (Comanche Nation) was defeated by incumbent Morgan Griffith in her effort to represent Virginia’s 9th district.

At the state level, several Native American candidates won key victories in Oklahoma, South Dakota and Minnesota.

In Oklahoma, incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt (Cherokee) easily won a second term, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister, who had the support of the state’s five largest tribes.

In South Dakota, incumbent Shawn Bordeaux (Rosebud Sioux) retained his seat in the state senate, defeating Republican Joel Koskan, who was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against a minor child last week.

And in Minnesota, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Band of Ojibwe) celebrated reelection with Democratic Governor Tim Walz, who beat back Republican challenger Scott Jensen.

NOTE: A paragraph was deleted during our production process about the results of the Wyoming Congressional election involving Lynette Greybull (Northern Arapaho). The story has been updated.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter