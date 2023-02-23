Native Bidaské (Spotlight) with Lenny Foster (Diné)

Details By Native News Online Staff February 23, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on this week’s Native Bidaské as he interviews Lenny Foster (Diné) on his involvement at Wounded Knee.

Among the American Indian Movement (AIM) membership, Feb. 27 is known as Liberation Day, marking the occupation of the hamlet of Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. At the time of Wounded Knee 1973, Foster was a member of the American Indian Movement.

“I spent 71 days at the Little Big Horn bunker with these other warriors,” Foster said. “We survived eleven fire fights, while protecting the Eastern boundaries of the community. The big issue at the time was protecting treaty rights of the Oglala Sioux Nation, and seeking compliance of those treaty rights by the U.S. government.”

